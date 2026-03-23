Kristoffer Velde News: Finds back of net

Velde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Velde earned the opening goal of Sunday's match, with the midfielder finding the back of the net in the 13th minute before the eventual draw. This is his second straight match with a goal, scoring last time out against Houston. Those account for his only two goals this season in five appearances, tying the amount he earned in 12 appearances last campaign.