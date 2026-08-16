Kristoffer Velde News: Fit to face Chicago

Velde (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Chicago.

Velde is healed up and ready to go for Sunday after dealing with an undisclosed injury in the last match, with the midfielder not missing any time between matches as he starts against Chicago. He is a key part of their attack and midfield, so he should remain a starter, recording four goals and four assists in 17 appearances (16 starts) this campaign.