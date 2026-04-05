Kristoffer Velde News: Five crosses, zero accurate
Velde recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
In terms of cross quantity, Velde has been relatively consistent, with somewhere between four and seven across each of his last five appearances. Unfortunately for him, Saturday marked his first time this season in which he logged zero accurate crosses.
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