Kristoffer Velde News: Nets opener

Velde scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 6-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Velde netted the opener in the sixth minute, setting Portland on the front foot with an assist from David Da Costa. Velde recorded the most crosses in the game, created six chances, and also made two clearances and two tackles. This was his first goal in four games.