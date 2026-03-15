Kristoffer Velde News: Opens season scoring account
Velde scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing six times (two accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Houston.
Velde found the back of the net in the 79th minute while leading Portland with six crosses. The goal was the first of the season for Velde as he's combined for nine shots, four chances created and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.
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