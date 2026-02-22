Kristoffer Velde News: Productive in season opener

Velde recorded two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.

Velde was not involved in any of his side's three goals in Saturday's season opener, however he still had a highly productive outing. He led the team with 11 crosses and six corners and also put two shots on target on the attack. He added one tackle, one interception and one clearance on the defensive end. Velde was subbed off in the 90th minute for Ian Smith.