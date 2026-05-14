Kristoffer Velde News: Registers first assist

Velde assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus CF Montreal.

Velde added a new dimension to his season by recording his first league assist, setting up Kevin Kelsy for the team's first goal of the night. It complements what has already been a strong campaign for the winger, who has found the net four times in 12 appearances. His involvement over the last five games has been relentless, with 13 shots, 11 chances created and 45 crosses underlining his influence out wide.