Kristoffer Velde News: Scores and assists in top outing

Velde scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against San Diego FC.

Velde produced one of his most complete performances, contributing a goal and an assist to reach multiple goal involvements in a match for the first time. The goal ended a seven game drought in league play, though he did score in the League Cup in that window, and the assist was his third over his last four outings. Velde has taken 15 shots and created 12 chances across his last four MLS games.