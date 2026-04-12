Kristoffer Velde News: Scores goal in win

Velde scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Velde snapped LAFC's MLS-record shutout streak to start the season in the 32nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 win, ripping a low strike from the right edge of the arc and tucking it inside the far post on the counter to open the scoring. He wrapped up the night with a goal, a secondary assist and two shots, standing out as Portland's most dangerous weapon in a match the Timbers had to grind out. Velde now has three goals in his last four appearances for Portland, showing he is building some solid momentum.