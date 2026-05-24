Kristoffer Velde headshot

Kristoffer Velde News: Strong effort from flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Velde had two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Across the Timbers' last four games, Velde averaged 3.8 chances created and 2.5 accurate crosses, excelling out wide. Going into the World Cup respite, his 2026 season's 14 appearances feature one assist on 53 corners, 25 chances created and 24 accurate crosses.

Kristoffer Velde
Portland Timbers
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