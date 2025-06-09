Kurt Zouma News: Departs West Ham as free agent
Zouma is departing West Ham as a free agent after ending his contract, the club announced.
Zouma made 103 appearances for West Ham, scoring six goals and captaining the team during the 2023-24 campaign. This season, he has been sent on loan to Saudi Arabian side Al-Orobah FC and will now leave the London club as a free agent. He is now free to sign with the club of his choice moving forward.
Kurt Zouma
Free Agent
