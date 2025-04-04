Kwadwo Opoku Injury: Suffering from lower body issue
Opoku is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to a lower body injury.
Opoku is dealing with a lower body injury and will now need to pass a fitness test to be an option Saturday, as he is questionable. He did start in two of the three matches to open the season but hasn't started in their past three outings, so this wouldn't force a change. If fit, he would likely only see a bench spot.
