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Kwadwo Opoku News: Scores final goal as a sub in 4-1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Opoku scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Opoku was assisted by Prince-Osei Owusu to make the game 4-1 as Montreal picked up a strong victory over New York Red Bulls. This was his first goal of the season in only his third sub appearance of the year. Of the eight games this season, he has been left out completely three times and was an unused sub twice.

Kwadwo Opoku
CF Montreal
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