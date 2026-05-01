Kwaku Agyabeng Injury: Out with groin injury

Agyabeng is not available for the time being due to a groin problem, his team announced Friday.

Agyabeng will be absent for an unknown period after making his first two MLS starts in recent contests. The 19-year-old has played as a full-back and wing-back on the left flank since Jayden Reid dropped to a substitute role. However, this issue might bring Reid back into the starting lineup at least until Agyabeng completes his recovery.