Kwaku Agyabeng Injury: Out with groin injury
Agyabeng is not available for the time being due to a groin problem, his team announced Friday.
Agyabeng will be absent for an unknown period after making his first two MLS starts in recent contests. The 19-year-old has played as a full-back and wing-back on the left flank since Jayden Reid dropped to a substitute role. However, this issue might bring Reid back into the starting lineup at least until Agyabeng completes his recovery.
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