Kwaku Agyabeng News: Completes ban

Agyabeng is no longer suspended after serving a red-card suspension in the previous MLS clash with St. Louis.

Agyabeng brings a versatile option to an SKC midfield that may include him in a rotation with Capita, Zorhan Bassong, Jacob Bartlett and Lasse Johnsen. The youngster has yet to score or assist this year and could more often serve as a source of tackles and passing numbers when he's on the pitch.