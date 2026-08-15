Kwaku Agyabeng News: Sent off Saturday

Agyabeng earned a red card during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids.

Agyabeng put his team at a huge disadvantage after committing a reckless foul in the 38th minute against the Rapids. The midfielder has had erratic performances in recent weeks, and he's now banned for the upcoming clash with St. Louis City, with his next chance to reappear coming in next weekend's fixture against Atlanta. Such issue will force a change in the starting lineup, with Manu Garcia and Jacob Bartlett pushing for opportunities in central roles.