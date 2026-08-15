Kwasi Poku Injury: Hamstring injury keeps him out

Poku is sidelined for upcoming matches as he deals with a hamstring blow, the MLS announced Saturday.

Poku arrived in Vancouver during the latest transfer window with the aim of reinforcing the Whitecaps' attack, though he's yet to play for the club as he recovers from the issue. The club might manage his recovery carefully given the recurrence risk that hamstring injuries carry, and the fact that they can continue to rely on Rayan Elloumi and Thomas Muller in the short term. Still, with Brian White (hamstring) also out, the squad will lack solid depth until one of the injured players recovers.