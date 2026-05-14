Kwasi Sibo News: No longer banned
Sibo is back following his ban due to the red card he received against Getafe.
Sibo will hope to be restored to his starting role alongside either Santiago Colombatto or Nicolas Fonseca in central midfield in upcoming clashes. This will mainly improve the squad's ball recovery ability, given that Sibo usually plays deep and doesn't get involved in attack.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kwasi Sibo See More