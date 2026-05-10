Kwasi Sibo News: Red card Sunday
Sibo received a red card in the 77th minute of Sunday's match against Getafe.
Sibo is set for a ban in the coming matches, as the midfielder received a yellow card that would be upgraded to a red by VAR. This is a rough loss for the club as they look to close out the season strong despite their relegation, continuing without a regular midfielder. Nicolas Fonseca is a viable replacement while Sibo is out.
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