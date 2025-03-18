Kye Rowles Injury: Called up with Australia

Rowles has been called up by Australia for the matches against Indonesia and China for the World Cup qualifications on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Rowles has started all four league games this season for D.C. United helping his team secure one clean sheet but will miss Saturday's match against Orlando due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Columbus on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Lukas MacNaughton likely starting in the central defense for that game.