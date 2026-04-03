Kye Rowles Injury: Out against Dallas

Rowles won't play Saturday against FC Dallas due to a not injury related problem, the MLS reported Friday.

Rowles will be sidelined for the first time this season after making five straight 90-minute appearances as part of a back four. The Australian international will be questionable after the meeting with Dallas, so it remains to be seen when he'll be back in action. His absence leaves Lucas Bartlett and Sean Nealis as the main center-back options.