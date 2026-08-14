Kye Rowles headshot

Kye Rowles Injury: Out with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rowles is out for Saturday's game against Montreal due to a thigh injury.

Rowles has been a starter in every game he's been available for this season, but he'll have to miss the weekend's clash -- it's just his third absence of the campaign. Rowles has 118 clearances, 28 tackles and 24 interceptions in 17 league starts this season, so his absence will be greatly felt at the back. Sean Nealis could step in as his replacement.

Kye Rowles
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kye Rowles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kye Rowles See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
129 days ago