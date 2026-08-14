Kye Rowles Injury: Out with thigh injury

Rowles is out for Saturday's game against Montreal due to a thigh injury.

Rowles has been a starter in every game he's been available for this season, but he'll have to miss the weekend's clash -- it's just his third absence of the campaign. Rowles has 118 clearances, 28 tackles and 24 interceptions in 17 league starts this season, so his absence will be greatly felt at the back. Sean Nealis could step in as his replacement.