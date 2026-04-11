Kye Rowles headshot

Kye Rowles News: Returns for New England match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rowles (not injury related) is in the starting lineup to face New England Revolution on Saturday.

Rowles has bounced back following a one-game absence and is back in the middle of a four-man defense alongside Lucas Bartlett. The Australian has been a strong defensive contributor this season, tallying more than five clearances in three of his five games played and adding multiple blocks in a pair of those performances.

Kye Rowles
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kye Rowles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kye Rowles See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
3 days ago