Kye Rowles News: Returns for New England match
Rowles (not injury related) is in the starting lineup to face New England Revolution on Saturday.
Rowles has bounced back following a one-game absence and is back in the middle of a four-man defense alongside Lucas Bartlett. The Australian has been a strong defensive contributor this season, tallying more than five clearances in three of his five games played and adding multiple blocks in a pair of those performances.
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