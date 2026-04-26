Kye Rowles News: Scores game-winner

Rowles scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Orlando City SC.

Being in the right place at the right time allowed Rowles to log D.C. United's third goal, which he scored with a header after already being in the penalty box on a corner kick. The goal marks his first in 2026, and while him scoring is not expected to be a regular feature moving forward, it looks like he will at least have continued opportunities to score. For the year, Rowles has played all but one of D.C. United's 10 games, the one absence predetermined.