Kye Rowles News: Set for suspension

Rowles generated 11 clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 4th minute.

Rowles had a solid match Saturday despite the scoreline, recording 11 clearances with two interceptions against the Union. However, he is set for a one match suspension following five yellow cards on the season. This will likely give Matti Peltola a chance to start at center back, alongside Lukas MacNaughton.