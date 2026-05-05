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Kye Rowles News: Wins three tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rowles recorded three tackles (three won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 victory over New York City FC.

Rowles win three tackles while recording nine clearances to help keep the clean sheet for DC United on Sunday. He's been huge defensive help of late with 50 clearances, 10 tackles made and five blocks in just the last five league appearances, helping keep two clean sheets in that span.

Kye Rowles
D.C. United
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