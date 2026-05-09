Kyle Duncan Injury: Could miss time due to injury

Duncan's status is uncertain ahead of Sunday's match against Austin because of a lower body injury.

Duncan has been active on the right flank lately, but this issue could limit his participation in upcoming contests. Still, the full extent of the issue remains unknown for the time being. If Bongokuhle Hlongwane (personal) is ready to start, he might be the main option to fill in for Duncan, but otherwise a more defensive-minded DJ Taylor might get a rare opportunity.