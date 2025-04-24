Kyle Duncan Injury: Expected to return Saturday
Duncan (knee) is expected to return Saturday against Montreal and has a chance to be part of the starting lineup, South Ward Network reports.
Duncan has yet to play this season, but the defender could jump straight to the starting lineup due to the absence of Dylan Naelis (hamstring). Duncan should be a steady, experienced presence in the backline once he's fit to play.
