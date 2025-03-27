Kyle Duncan Injury: Not likely to play Saturday

Duncan (knee) is not expected to play Saturday against the Revolution, according to South Ward Network.

Duncan is back in training, but manager Sandro Schwarz acknowledged that the defender might not be used against New England due to the artificial turf at Gillette Stadium. His return to training is a huge boost, though, and he might return to the side sooner rather than later, with the next game being a matchup against Chicago on April 5 if he does end up being ruled out to face the Revs.