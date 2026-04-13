Kyle Duncan News: Scores goal
Duncan scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus San Diego FC.
Duncan headed in Minnesota's first goal, cementing his first major highlight since he signed a one-year deal with Minnesota last March. Though the wing-back is not a flashy player, he still has at least capable talent to make an impact, and it showed Saturday.
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