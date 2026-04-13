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Kyle Duncan News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Duncan scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus San Diego FC.

Duncan headed in Minnesota's first goal, cementing his first major highlight since he signed a one-year deal with Minnesota last March. Though the wing-back is not a flashy player, he still has at least capable talent to make an impact, and it showed Saturday.

Kyle Duncan
Minnesota United
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