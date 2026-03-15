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Kyle Duncan News: Signs with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Duncan had agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, with a club option through June 2027.

Duncan joined Minnesota after entering free agency this offseason. He's already made two appearances for the team this season, starting once while recording one chances and a tackle made in 60 minutes of play.

Kyle Duncan
Minnesota United
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