Kyle Duncan News: Starting versus Rapids
Duncan (lower body) is part of Minnesota's starting lineup Wednesday against Colorado Rapids.
Duncan ended up avoiding a severe injury and retaining a starting spot over Bongokuhle Hlongwane and DJ Taylor. While he's not in top form, Duncan might be a source of offensive production on the right flank, looking to add to his lone goal in nine league appearances this year.
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