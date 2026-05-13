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Kyle Duncan News: Starting versus Rapids

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Duncan (lower body) is part of Minnesota's starting lineup Wednesday against Colorado Rapids.

Duncan ended up avoiding a severe injury and retaining a starting spot over Bongokuhle Hlongwane and DJ Taylor. While he's not in top form, Duncan might be a source of offensive production on the right flank, looking to add to his lone goal in nine league appearances this year.

Kyle Duncan
Minnesota United
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