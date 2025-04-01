Kyle Hiebert News: Three accurate crosses

Hiebert registered six crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

Hiebert led the St. Lous City SC attack Sunday with three accurate crosses, though they stumbled in a 1-0 loss to Austin FC. The midfielder also produced four clearances in support of the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Hiebert remains an integral member for the St. Louis starting IX, having started in each of their first six MLS matches to begin the 2025 season and played the full 90 minutes on five of those occasions.