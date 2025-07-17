Kyle Smith News: Costly mistakes leads to loss

Smith registered an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus New York City FC.

Smith failed to clear the ball of the line for Orlando, resulting in an own goal that cost the team points Wednesday. He has not been much of an option to start since May 14, only starting once in the last 10 MLS games. He has also only recorded six starts in 19 appearances in 2025, maintaining just a bench role for the team.