Kyle Smith News: Provides assist in win

Smith assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto FC.

Smith delivered a well-placed assist for Alex Freeman in the first half, picking out the right-back with a precise long ball over the defense from 50 meters. This was his first start of the season, and his solid performance could lead to more opportunities, especially with the current injuries in the back line. His next chance to feature comes against New York City on Saturday.