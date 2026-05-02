Kyle Smith News: Receives red card in win

Smith was shown a red card in the 56th minute of Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago Fire.

Smith got sent off after making a foul, marking the end of a quiet outing for the defender. He's now set to miss the next match against Charlotte through suspension before becoming eligible again when his side hosts Inter Miami on May 13. With Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga back from injuries, one of them should take Smith's place in the lineup during the suspension match.