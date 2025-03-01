Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Walker headshot

Kyle Walker Injury: Poised to return versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Walker (thigh) is probable for Sunday's match against Lazio, Sky Italy reported.

Walker has ramped up in practice in the last couple of days after sitting out two contests and could get the nod over Alex Jimenez at right-back immediately. He has notched 11 tackles (eight won), five interceptions, 16 clearances and nine crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings.

Kyle Walker
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now