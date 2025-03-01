Kyle Walker Injury: Poised to return versus Lazio
Walker (thigh) is probable for Sunday's match against Lazio, Sky Italy reported.
Walker has ramped up in practice in the last couple of days after sitting out two contests and could get the nod over Alex Jimenez at right-back immediately. He has notched 11 tackles (eight won), five interceptions, 16 clearances and nine crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings.
