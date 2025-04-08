Kyle Walker Injury: Suffers elbow fracture
Walker undert surgery to repair the olecranon in this right elbow through osteosynthesis after sustaining a fracture in training, Milan announced.
Walker will be sidelined for three to four weeks and should be back in late April or early May, La Repubblica reported. Alex Jimenez, Alessandro Florenzi and Filippo Terracciano will handle the right-back role while he's on the mend.
