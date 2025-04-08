Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Walker headshot

Kyle Walker Injury: Suffers elbow fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Walker undert surgery to repair the olecranon in this right elbow through osteosynthesis after sustaining a fracture in training, Milan announced.

Walker will be sidelined for three to four weeks and should be back in late April or early May, La Repubblica reported. Alex Jimenez, Alessandro Florenzi and Filippo Terracciano will handle the right-back role while he's on the mend.

Kyle Walker
AC Milan
