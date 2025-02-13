Kyle Walker News: Five clearances in the UCL

Walker recorded two tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Feyenoord.

Walker has started the last three games with Milan, becoming the undisputed starter at right-back and contributing decently. On Wednesday, he set a new season high with five clearances and added two tackles and two interceptions, bringing his total to eight tackles and four interceptions in the last three games. His decent performance couldn't help his team have an advantage for the second leg, but he will aim to improve his form in Serie A against Verona on Saturday.