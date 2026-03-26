Kyle Walker News: Regular at right-back

Walker continues as Burnley's lead right-back, starting in all 29 appearances.

Walker is still the club's normal starter at right-back in his first campaign with the club, having yet to miss a start when appearing. He has earned two assists as he provides help on both ends of the field, even earning a few starts at right midfielder. He does on;y have four clean sheets on the season, although that can mostly be blamed on not the best team form.