Kyle Walker News: Subbed in at halftime in Lazio game

Walker (thigh) had one off-target shot, two tackles (zero won) and one block in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lazio.

Walker played a half after skipping two contests with a thigh problem but wasn't superb on either end. He'll soon reclaim the position from Alex Jimenez, who can play in different roles too. He has totaled four chances created, nine crosses (zero accurate), 13 tackles (eight won) and 16 clearances in six showings with Milan, helping keep one clean sheet.