Kyle Walker News: Swings in four crosses in Verona match

Walker won two of two tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Walker put together a well-rounded stat line despite playing only a half, getting a breather ahead of the Champions League game for the first time since transferring to Milan. He has totaled two chances created, seven crosses (two accurate), 10 tackles (eight won) and 12 clearances in four showings.