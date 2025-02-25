Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Off with calf injury
Walker-Peters was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of Tuesday's clash with Chelsea.
Walker-Peters was struggling with his calf and eventually asked to come off early in the second half. Ryan Manning was brought on to replace the right wing-back for the remainder of the match. Walker-Peters will have some extra time to try and get fit before a March 8 trip to Anfield.
