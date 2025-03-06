Fantasy Soccer
Kyle Walker-Peters headshot

Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Walker-Peters (calf) is an option for Saturday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Ivan Juric.

Walker-Peters is back from his injury 10 days after suffering a blow to the calf against Chelsea, as he is now an option for Saturday. He is a regular starter and will be expected to see that spot immediately if deemed fit enough for that role, as he has only missed two matches when fit all season.

Kyle Walker-Peters
Southampton
