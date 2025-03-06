Kyle Walker-Peters Injury: Set for return
Walker-Peters (calf) is an option for Saturday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Ivan Juric.
Walker-Peters is back from his injury 10 days after suffering a blow to the calf against Chelsea, as he is now an option for Saturday. He is a regular starter and will be expected to see that spot immediately if deemed fit enough for that role, as he has only missed two matches when fit all season.
