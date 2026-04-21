Kyle Walker-Peters News: Keeps clean sheet Monday
Walker-Peters registered five crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Walker-Peters kept his second consecutive clean sheet Monday, his third in 12 starts this season. He won two tackles and made two clearances on the defensive end as he and his fellow defenders only allowed one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He also recorded a season-high five crosses on the attack, though none were accurate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Walker-Peters See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21106 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Walker-Peters See More