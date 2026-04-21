Kyle Walker-Peters headshot

Kyle Walker-Peters News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Walker-Peters registered five crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Walker-Peters kept his second consecutive clean sheet Monday, his third in 12 starts this season. He won two tackles and made two clearances on the defensive end as he and his fellow defenders only allowed one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He also recorded a season-high five crosses on the attack, though none were accurate.

Kyle Walker-Peters
West Ham United
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