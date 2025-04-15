Kyle Walker-Peters News: Lone threat in attack

Walker-Peters recorded three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Walker-Peters was the only player who was able to demonstrate any attacking intent against Aston Villa on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 28 year old created two chances, made four passes into the final third, and put one of his three crosses on target. Walker-Peters has not registered a goal contribution in the Premier League since December 4, 2024. He will have a difficult time ending his drought against West Ham on Saturday.