Kyle Walker-Peters News: Versatility pays off

Walker-Peters has started the club's past four games in four different positions and has yet to miss a start since Sept. 30.

Walker-Peters has been a mainstay in the starting XI this season for the Saints regardless of where they need him on the field, with the defender now seeing a start at center-back, right-back, left-back, right-midfielder and left-midfielder this campaign. That said, he has a consistent spot in the starting XI, likely only ever missing out if injured. He has provided a solid season and could be in for a return to the Premier League next season despite Southhamptons inevitable relegation, notching two assists on 21 chances created to go along with 45 crosses, 36 tackles, 14 interceptions and 64 clearances in 27 appearances (27 starts).