Kylian Mbappe Injury: Aiming return in UCL

Mbappe (knee) is aiming a return for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Madrid Xtra. "Kylian will not play tomorrow but we hope to have him for Manchester City."

Mbappe won't be available for Saturday's clash with Elche as he continues working his way back from recurring knee problems, though the superstar is expected to return for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City. That would be massive news for the Merengues, as it means he would have missed only five matches before making his comeback, and getting him back would give a major lift to the attack considering his 36 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. In the meantime, Brahim Diaz or Gonzalo Garcia are the leading candidates to step into the starting XI against the Franjiverdes.