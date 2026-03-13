Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Aiming return in UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 2:39am

Mbappe (knee) is aiming a return for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Madrid Xtra. "Kylian will not play tomorrow but we hope to have him for Manchester City."

Mbappe won't be available for Saturday's clash with Elche as he continues working his way back from recurring knee problems, though the superstar is expected to return for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City. That would be massive news for the Merengues, as it means he would have missed only five matches before making his comeback, and getting him back would give a major lift to the attack considering his 36 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. In the meantime, Brahim Diaz or Gonzalo Garcia are the leading candidates to step into the starting XI against the Franjiverdes.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
3 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
25 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
53 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
94 days ago