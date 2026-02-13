Kylian Mbappe Injury: Available against Real Sociedad
Mbappe (knee) was back in team training Friday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said in the press conference, according to Mario Cortegana from The Athletic. "Yes, yes, Kylian is fine. He has trained with the group and is available for tomorrow's match."
Mbappe was back in full team training Friday after sitting out the previous two days with recurring knee discomfort that has bothered the Frenchman since December. His return is a massive boost for the Merengues, as he remains an automatic starter and one of the Pichichi contenders. Mbappe is expected to lead the line against the Basques, as he always pushes to suit up when he is fit enough, even with the Champions League playoff against Benfica looming Tuesday as the bigger priority for Real Madrid.
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 2025 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction66 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1066 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 2680 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 22115 days ago