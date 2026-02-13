Kylian Mbappe Injury: Available against Real Sociedad

Mbappe (knee) was back in team training Friday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said in the press conference, according to Mario Cortegana from The Athletic. "Yes, yes, Kylian is fine. He has trained with the group and is available for tomorrow's match."

Mbappe was back in full team training Friday after sitting out the previous two days with recurring knee discomfort that has bothered the Frenchman since December. His return is a massive boost for the Merengues, as he remains an automatic starter and one of the Pichichi contenders. Mbappe is expected to lead the line against the Basques, as he always pushes to suit up when he is fit enough, even with the Champions League playoff against Benfica looming Tuesday as the bigger priority for Real Madrid.