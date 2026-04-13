Kylian Mbappe Injury: Back in training Monday
Mbappe (face) was absent from Sunday's team training session after requiring stitches above his right eyebrow following a heavy blow in Friday s 1-1 draw against Girona, but he returned to training with the group Monday, according to Madrid Xtra.
Mbappe posted a photo of his stitched wound on Instagram as the reason for his Sunday training absence, but he ultimately trained with the group Monday and should be available for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Real Madrid head to Munich needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, making his availability crucial for the club.
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